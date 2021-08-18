WATCH LIVE: Govt's webinar on COVID-19 vaccine safety

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has on numerous occasions raised concerns regarding vaccine hesitancy and the low turnout at vaccine sites across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The government is hosting a webinar to educate the public on the COVID-19 vaccine safety on Wednesday.

This is partnership with the National Press Club and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

