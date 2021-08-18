There is no crisis in the North West, says ANC

As the African National Congress (ANC) appoints Bushy Maape to replace North West Premier Job Mokgoro, there’s still no telling whether its divided caucus will vote in support of that nomination just yet.

There are already questions about how Maape will fare with a caucus that saw some ANC members, including Mokgoro, ignoring their own party to support a motion brought forward by the opposition.

Mokgoro was awaiting disciplinary processes in the ANC over the matter. He’s also yet to tender his resignation from the position he has held since 2018 when Supra Mahumapelo was forced into “early retirement”.

The ANC in the North West said that some of its members, including defiant Premier Job Mokgoro, were facing disciplinary action over going against the party previously. Five members voted with the Democratic Alliance (DA) to elect the opposition’s preferred candidate as chair of chairs in January.

But the ANC IPC’S coordinator, Hlomane Chauke, claimed that this cloud was no longer a factor.

He’s confirmed a resignation has not been received from Mokgoro yet but insisted that this did not signal a crisis.

Chauke said that the ANC in the province, at national level and the embattled premier were in talks.

"We are working together, there is no crisis," Chauke said.

A sitting to elect a new premier will take place once the legislature’s been updated about the vacancy in the ANC caucus.

