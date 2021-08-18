COVID vaccines are safe with very mild side effects, health experts reiterate

The Government Communication and Information System in partnership with the National Press Club and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) held a webinar this afternoon focussing on COVID-19 vaccine safety.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - SA health experts have again stressed that COVID-19 vaccines are safe.

The Government Communication and Information System, in partnership with the National Press Club and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), held a webinar on Wednesday afternoon focusing on COVID-19 vaccine safety.

SAHPRA's Mafora Matlala said they didn't only review the safety data of vaccines but were also continuously reviewing literature and decisions made elsewhere.

She said they also kept health professionals and the public informed about new safety issues that may arise.

“Monitoring of safety of COVID-19 vaccines and communicating any risks is a critical priority for SAHPRA. So, we do not compromise when it comes to communicating safety and national issues.”

National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee chairperson Professor Hannelie Meyer said the vaccines had been used for billions of people and had shown to be safe and effective.

She explained what adverse effects or reactions they expect to see: “At least 10% of people will experience maybe a headache or a bit of fever. Less than 10%, for example, will experience nausea and that’s what we expect to see.”

Meyer said it did not pose any potential risk, that it was part of the immune response and that it was not the same for all people.

She said vast majority of side effects were very mild.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said he was impressed by the turnout of people taking the vaccine at the Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto.

Mamabolo was there as part of the government's effort to encourage members of the public to take their jab.

At the last count, the province had vaccinated more than 2.3 million people.

Gauteng members of the executive have been crisscrossing the province amid vaccine hesitancy and a slow intake of the jabs in some regions.

Mamabolo was at the Bara Taxi Rank joining the taxi industry at the COVID-19 pop-up site.

He said it appeared that the taxi industry was doing its part: “The response has been great. It’s not only the taxi drivers taking the vaccines, it’s everyone else too.”

He commended the taxi associations for mobilising drivers and passengers to get vaccinated.

Since opening for operations on Wednesday morning, over 300 people have been vaccinated at Bara.

WATCH: ‘There’s nothing to fear’: Pop-up vaccine site at taxi ranks met with enthusiasm

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.