Team SA aiming for glory at World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi

World Athletics U20 Championships JOHANNESBURG - The World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi will take place with almost 1,000 athletes representing over 110 teams, including South Africa. The five-day event which started on Wednesday hosted at the Moi International Sports Complex Stadium in Kenya will take place from 18-22 August with 54 athletes (29 men and 25 women) from South Africa taking part in the action. The team delegation was led by James Moloi and Shireen Noble, the president and vice president of Athletics South Africa respectively. The First Lady, graced the World Athletics U20 Championships opening ceremony. The PS Joe Okudo, Chairman of the OC, Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei and CEO Michael Rabar were present as well pic.twitter.com/hU03WsD3hp World Athletics Under20 Nairobi 2021 (@WAU20Nairobi21) August 18, 2021

Among the SA team, 12 are ranked among the top 10 in the world this year in the U20s in their specialist events.

The team departed Johannesburg on Sunday and will be spearheaded by multiple athletes who will be among the podium favourites.

Mine de Klerk is ranked second in the world in the junior women's shot put after setting a national U20 record of 17.55m in Potchefstroom in February. Only Pinar Akyol of Turkey (17.65m) has gone further this season.

Former African champion, Dane Roets, will add some depth in the shot put after producing a 16.12m heave in Johannesburg in May and ranking 10th in the world ahead of the biennial U20 showpiece.

On the track, Lythe Pillay, who represented South Africa in the 4x400m relay at the recent Tokyo Olympic Games, is ranked fifth in the one-lap dash, with a personal best of 45.53.

In the men's high jump, 17-year-old Brian Raats is ranked in a tie for fourth place in the 2021 top lists, as one of nine junior athletes who have cleared 2.20m this year.

“It’s a new chapter for many of our athletes who will be taking part at world level, so in the camp, there is a mixture of excitement and nervousness,” said ASA President, James Moloi. “The postponement of the competition last year affected some of the athletes who no longer qualify to be participants because of age.

“But the postponement has affected almost all 100 participating countries equally, including the impact of the coronavirus in how all athletes prepared for it. We are expecting a better performance from the junior squad but that does not mean we are putting them under pressure. With the Championship now starting a day later, it allows our athletes that small cushion to acclimatise to the new weather conditions. We wish our athletes well.”