State believes voicenotes link Modack & others to officer Kinnear’s killing

Nafiz Modack, Zane Kilian and an alleged associate Ricardo Morgan have been charged with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

BLUE DOWNS - A court has heard details of an alleged corrupt relationship between suspected gang boss Nafiz Modack and Anti-Gang Unit officer Ashley Tabisher.

Modack, unlicenced private investigator Zane Kilian and three others have appeared in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Wednesday.

Modack, Kilian and an alleged associate Ricardo Morgan have been charged with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

The court has listened to WhatsApp voicenotes between Modack and an alleged associate Amaal Jantjies.

The prosecution believes it proves that Modack, through Jantjies, bribed Tabisher in exchange for tip offs.

In one voicenote, Modack asks for details of associates who betray him to police.

Jantjies, in another audio clip, confirms Tabisher wants weekly payment for the deal.

The State argued Kinnear was assassinated due to his investigation into Modack and his alleged underworld dealings involving extortion, corrupt activities with police officials, money laundering and underworld security services.

More arrests have not been ruled out.

Bail proceedings will continue on 30 August.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.