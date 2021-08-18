SA Canegrowers concerned about rising cost of riots to sector

The association's Andrew Russell said that mills in KwaZulu-Natal had rejected over 100,000 tons of damaged cane.

JOHANNESBURG - More than R80 million of sugarcane in KwaZulu-Natal was lost in last month's failed insurrection.

This is according to the South African Cane Growers’ Association, which is concerned that jobs will be lost.

It wants help from government.

The association's Andrew Russell said that mills in KZN had rejected over 100,000 tons of damaged cane.

"South African Canegrowers’ are extremely concerned about the growing cost of the recent riots in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. We're engaging with stakeholders, including the Department of Trade and Industry and Parliament to show these stakeholders the scale of the damage. We hope that these engagements will spur urgent intervention including immediate financial relief to safeguard the million livelihoods this sector supports."