SA's Mirè Reinstorf sets African record, wins gold at World Athletics U20

World Athletics U20 Championships

Mirè Reinstorf JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Mirè Reinstorf has set an African U20 record (4.15m) while taking the gold medal in the women's pole vault on day one of the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi. This is Reinstorf's first international competition, and she's raising the flag high. The five-day event, which started on Wednesday and hosted at the Moi International Sports Complex Stadium in Kenya, will take place until 22 August with 54 athletes (29 men and 25 women) from South Africa taking part in the action. Gold for South Africa in the womens pole vault



Mir Reinstorf clears an African U20 record of 4.15m to clinch the #WorldAthleticsU20 crown pic.twitter.com/q2uvP8tphe World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 18, 2021

The team delegation was led by James Moloi and Shireen Noble, the president and vice president of Athletics South Africa respectively.

Among the SA team, 12 are ranked among the top 10 in the world this year in the U20s in their specialist events.

Mine de Klerk is ranked second in the world in the junior women's shot put after setting a national U20 record of 17.55m in Potchefstroom in February. Only Pinar Akyol of Turkey (17.65m) has gone further this season.

Former African champion, Dane Roets, will add some depth in the shot put after producing a 16.12m heave in Johannesburg in May and ranking 10th in the world ahead of the biennial U20 showpiece.

On the track, Lythe Pillay, who represented South Africa in the 4x400m relay at the recent Tokyo Olympic Games, is ranked fifth in the one-lap dash, with a personal best of 45.53.

In the men's high jump, 17-year-old Brian Raats is ranked in a tie for fourth place in the 2021 top lists, as one of nine junior athletes who have cleared 2.20m this year.

Men:

Benjamin Richardson, Bradley Olifant, Sinesipho Dambile, Lythe Pillay, Matthys Nortje, Renier de Villiers, Abednico Choba, Senzo Sokhela, Keanu Domingo, Jason Browers, John Adesola, Mondray Barnard, Andre Erasmus, Christiaan Venter, Brian Raats, Kyle Rademeyer, Nikolai van Huyssteen, Jason Tito, Daiyaan Wyngaardt, DJ Liebenberg, Juan Ooosthuizen, Pieter-Juan Vorstman, Zander van der Merwe, Armant van der Linden

