NPA withdraws sexual assault charges against Bishop Israel Makamu

popular TV presenter, Bishop Israel Makamu, had been charged with sexual assault and was later released on R2,000 bail by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn charges against popular TV presenter, Bishop Israel Makamu.

He had been charged with sexual assault and was later released on R2,000 bail by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

He was charged after a former employee at his church laid a sexual assault complaint against him in May. The case was related to a crime that allegedly happened in his church office in Alrode in September 2018.

Makamu was free to go after the NPA withdrew the case against him, following a consultation session with the complainant and subsequent filing of a withdrawal statement.

“The NPA will no longer pursue prosecution against Bishop Israel Makamu. The matter was officially withdrawn at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court,” said the NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwana.

It was reported that the co-host of the popular and controversial TV show that Rea Tsotella on Moja Love channel on DStv allegedly made sexual advances towards the employee who was 17-years-old at the time.

Makamu was also accused of trying to bribe the victim's family after a telephone conversation, believed to be between himself and the victim, went viral on social media.

