Niehaus maintains innocence after court showing for breaking COVID regulations

DURBAN - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) member, Carl Niehaus, said that he intended to plead not guilty after he was arrested for violating COVID-19 regulations.

Niehaus was among a group of former President Jacob Zuma’s supporters who participated in an illegal gathering outside the Escourt Correctional Services facility in July.

He appeared in the Escourt Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where his case was postponed to 22 November.

Even though he was caught on camera participating in the illegal gathering, Niehaus claimed that the case against him was illegal and he maintains that he was innocent.

"So, I'm absolutely clear that the COVID-19 charges that have been brought against me are trumped-up charges and they intended to put fear into people to express their freedom of speech."

He also claimed that his rights had been violated.

"I will not accept that COVID-19 regulations are being abused in order to repress freedom of speech, which is exactly what happened that day, the 8th of July when I was abruptly prevented from finishing off my interview with yourself."

A possible trial date is expected to be set when the matter returns to court in November.

