NICD: COVID-19 infections, deaths on the rise again

CAPE TOWN - The death rate from COVID-19 remains exceptionally high, with 553 people passing away in the past 24-hour recorded period.

The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) said that added to this, over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in South Africa.

This increase represents a 20.4% positivity rate.

The NICD said that the number of cases and deaths were on the rise again.

The majority of new cases were from the Western Cape, accounting for 26%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 21%.

The province with the least amount of new cases was Limpopo at 2%.

But the death toll now stands at 77,993, with a sharp increase in fatalities.

On the vaccine front, countrywide 181,000 people received their jab on Tuesday. Gauteng had the most vaccines administered, followed by the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

