More than R170m paid out to Marikana massacre claimants so far, says govt

Describing the horrific events as an incident, Solicitor-General Pandelani said that the government was briefing the public on the progress to demystify the narrative that it was not caring.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said that it had paid just over R170 million to the different classes of claimants who were affected by the Marikana massacre.

Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani has explained that some claims were filed for loss of support, grief and emotional suffering while others dealt with loss of family or parental support, general and constitutional damages.

Nine years later, the government has responded to incessant questions about the status of reparations for the victims of the Marikana massacre, where the police killed 36 people.

“We are a caring state and in terms of the provisions of the Constitution, we need to be responsive to these claims. And of course, when one stands here and when that gap that says we might have probably not gotten things right, but it is not for lack of trying,” Pandelani said.

So far, a single payment was made in June 2017 to a claimant represented by the Wits Law Clinic. R69 million was paid to 35 claimants, represented by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute, on behalf of the families of the deceased.

However, this matter has not been concluded. R97.6 million was paid to Nkome Attorneys on behalf of 253 of 275 claimants.

