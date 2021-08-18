Mokgoro has played his part but it's time for someone new - ANC's Chauke

During a briefing introducing the ANC's premier candidate, Bushy Maape, the North West interim provincial committee leader, Hlomane Chauke, said that the ANC, following an assessment of the province, had concluded that new leadership was necessary.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) North West co-ordinator, Hlomane Chauke, said there was not a single municipality to be proud of in the province.

Chauke said that the ANC had to intervene and that it was expecting Maape to focus his energies on delivering what the ANC wanted for residents of the platinum-rich province.

Chauke said that the ANC had to act in the face of continued service delivery problems.

He told journalists that Mokgoro had played his part but that it was time for someone new to come in.

"Part of these things we have identified have led to the ANC being forced into this deployment because once you begin to have challenges, you cannot sit back and say they will solve themselves,” he said.

Mokgoro has been described by some as a difficult deployee to manage, often disregarding the IPC and not doing enough to support dysfunctional municipalities in the province. By 5pm on Tuesday, the ANC had not received a resignation from the embattled premier.

Chauke also used the opportunity to call for law enforcement to act on the countless claims of corruption, which have swelled around the province for years,

