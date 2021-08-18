MEC Mshengu: KZN education dept’s budget cut to affect fight against COVID

The province has officially entered the COVID-19 third wave and schools have seen an alarming increase in the number of cases, which are said to be the biggest contributor to infections in the province.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Wednesday said the R6.3 billion budget cut in his department would affect the fight against COVID-19 in schools.

The province has officially entered the COVID-19 third wave and schools have seen an alarming increase in the number of cases, which are said to be the biggest contributor to infections in the province.

However, the lack of funds has brought challenges for the department.

On Tuesday, the South African Democratic Teachers Union also held a picket in Pietermaritzburg and raised concerns.

Mshengu said this affected the implementation of certain projects.

“We would’ve preferred to have more funding to fight COVID-19 in our schools. Now, with this cut, it means some of the projects that we wanted to implement in our schools for proper teaching and learning have had to be put on hold so that we re-channel those funds to the procurement of PPEs.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.