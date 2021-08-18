Mango to pay out full salaries for July, August & September to its staff

The embattled airlines met with creditors and employee representatives on Wednesday, in the hope of finding a way forward for the carrier's business rescue efforts.

JOHANNESBURG - Cash-strapped Mango Airlines on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to pay out the full salaries for the months of July, August and September to its employees.

Last week, the low-cost airline was placed in voluntary business rescue due to financial and operational problems.

A major issue has been the non-payment of staff who are owed R157 million in unpaid salaries.

Mango Airlines said the payment of salaries to its more than 750 employees would depend on money being released by the public enterprises department and its parent company the South African Airways, however, it believes salaries for July will be paid out soon.

Earlier this week, Eyewitness News revealed how Mango staff members had been surviving with no income for months, with some running into trouble with the banks while others had lost all their assets and life policies.

Mango’s Benediction Zubane said they were confident that the airline would be operational.

The employee committee will meet again on Friday, while the airline is urging customers to contact them about tickets, vouchers, and other matters.

