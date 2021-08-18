Mango to host first creditors meeting with business rescue practitioner

Unions are hoping that there will also be some clarity on when workers can expect to recieve their salaries, which haven't been paid for a few months now.

JOHANNESBURG - Its a big day for Mango as the airline will be hosting its first creditors meeting with business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono.

Unions are hoping that there will also be some clarity on when workers can expect to recieve their salaries, which haven't been paid for a few months now.

Last week, the low-cost airline was placed in voluntary business rescue due to financial and operational problems.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News revealed how Mango staff members had been surviving with no income for months, with some running into trouble with the banks, while others had lost all their assets and life policies.

ALSO READ:

- Court places Mango Airlines on voluntary business rescue

- Mango urges customers to be patient while it remains grounded

Mango Pilots Association's chairperson, Jordan Butler, said that he hoped that there would be some clarity on pay following Wednesday's meeting, so that workers could plan.

"The process needs to move a long as soon as possible. Many people are in incredibly desperate situations and they're getting worse by the day. It was alluded to in the lead-up to the court hearing that there was money available for bridging finance for Mango salaries - this still hasn't been made available to staff or salaries. It was going to be loan against the R890 million."

Meanwhile, Mango is calling for patience from customers who are trying to exchange their unused tickets for vouchers due to a backlog in the system which has apparently now been resolved.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.