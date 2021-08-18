Lesufi wants curriculum change, overhaul of strategy to deal with teen pregnancy

It has emerged more than 23,000 girls were impregnated between the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and March this year. Nearly 1,000 babies were delivered by girls aged between 10 and 14.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that given the alarming rate of teenage pregnancy in the province, a complete overhaul of government's strategy and budget was now needed, along with a reconsidered curriculum.

Lesufi said that he did not want to shift the blame onto anyone, but he believed something was very wrong.

“In the content we are providing for schools, it's quite clear that we're losing this battle and we need to turn the corner as quickly as possible. Three of our districts where 91 of our learners are pregnant, it's quite clear, there's something wrong,” he said.

