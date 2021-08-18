JSE experiences delays in start of trading for equity market

This comes after a record-breaking day of trades in equities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Wednesday said that it was experiencing delays in the start of trading for the equity market.

The JSE said that the value traded in equities on Tuesday was R145 billion as compared to R71 billion in December 2017.

Tuesday also saw large corporate actions.

This has resulted in the stock exchange experiencing significant delays in processing Tuesday’s trades on some of its systems.

The JSE said that it was engaging market participants on the developments and would provide ample notice to the market on the start of trading to ensure a smooth and orderly opening.

All other markets were not affected and opened as per usual.

