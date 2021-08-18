IEC doesn't have funds for PPE for municipal polls - Sheburi

The commission has concluded that it would be safer to open the polls in February because more people would be vaccinated by then.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it did not have funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) for the local government elections.

The commission is preparing for elections to take place on October 27. That’s while its application to the Constitutional Court to postpone the elections to February next year over concerns about COVID-19 was still pending.

The IEC’s Masego Sheburi said that whether or not the elections were postponed, there was a great need for resources. The commission has concluded that it would be safer to open the polls in February because more people would be vaccinated by then.

“We were just able to find savings and reprioritise funds in our budget to procure PPE for registration week. So, PPE for elections are not funded, we are in discussions with National Treasury. While they are not averse to making resources available to us, we accept that there’s a challenge throughout the state,” he said.

The IEC introduced a range of special COVID-19 prevention measures for last year's by-elections to prevent the risk of spreading the virus.

These included strict social distancing practices both outside and inside voting stations. The mandatory wearing of masks and sanitising and the replacement of the traditional indelible ink marker pens with an indelible ink liquid, which is applied from a bottle to the voter's thumb, using cotton buds disposed of after each use.

