Identifying, addressing gaps vital for mass inoculation drive - KRISP's Lessells

Government has urged more people who are eligible for a coronavirus vaccination to line up for the jab.

CAPE TOWN - An infectious diseases expert has stressed that the coronavirus vaccines are the absolute key tools in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Africa has so far administered more than 9.5 million vaccine shots as part of the nation's mass inoculation drive.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 77,500 people in South Africa.

Medical experts said the Delta coronavirus variant, which now is the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant, was responsible for over 90% of infections across the country.

“We have very strong evidence now that this is the most transmissible of all the variants, and the variants of concerns that have arisen in different parts of the world, so we know now that is more transmissible than the Beta variant.” said infectious diseases expert at the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (KRISP), Dr Richard Lessells.

Lessells said that identifying and addressing gaps in the mass inoculation programme were vital for the drive.

“We are trying hard to address the gaps in the vaccination programme. It’s critical, so we need to understand where are the people that are not yet vaccinated, in the more vulnerable groups, older ages and in the people with comorbidities,” he said.

The Lambda coronavirus variant, which was first detected in Peru in August last year, has not been picked up on the African continent.

