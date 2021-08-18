Govt webinar aims to dispel concerns around safety of COVID jab

In a bid to dispel misinformation about the safety of vaccines, government is stepping up its efforts to communicate crucial messages to the public.

CAPE TOWN - As concerns grow around the flagging demand for COVID-19 vaccines, government will on Tuesday hold a webinar aimed at educating the public about the safety of the inoculations.

Interest around the vaccines has been declining after the initial registration boost from the 35- to 49-year-old group of the population.

Before that, the programme was opened to health workers, over 60s, police and others.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has now stepped in to reiterate the safety of vaccines in the face of misinformation and growing hesitancy.

It said that only 2% of the first 288,000 healthcare workers who were vaccinated experienced adverse side effects.

South Africa’s efforts to reach ambitious COVID-19 vaccinations have been met with indecision and uncertainty from some quarters.

From almost reaching the 300,000 per day mark, total inoculations are now averaging around 150,000 a day.

In a bid to dispel misinformation about the safety of vaccines, government is stepping up its efforts to communicate crucial messages to the public.

Sama, meanwhile, said that of the 50 healthcare workers who suffered serious side effects from the first batch of vaccinations, 12 were allergic reactions, 12 others contracted the virus within 28 days after being jabbed, while another six had neurological conditions.

The association's Dr Angelique Coetzee: "Go and vaccinate, your chances are so low to get a reaction and as we have said, of that 2%, with one death, there's no comparison."

Coetzee said that the low rate of severe side effects was proof that the vaccine was safe, and that people should not fear getting the shot as authorities warned of a possible fourth wave later in the year.

"We're not going to skip or miss the fourth wave. It's going to come and it's not a conspiracy theory. End of November, beginning of December. It is based on what we know and what we have seen in trends in other countries," Coetzee said.

Over 4 million people have been fully vaccinated across the country.

Last week, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra)'s probe into the 29 deaths that occurred shortly after vaccination showed that none of the fatalities could be linked to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sahpra said that it had received 2,033 reports of adverse events following immunisation, most of which are not serious.

