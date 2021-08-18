Glenvista High pupils furious after arson attack leaves them doing exams outside
Pupils were supposed to write the paper on Monday afternoon but it appears that some tried to sabotage the exams and allegedly set fire to the curtains, projector screen and electrical wiring in the school hall where grade 12 pupils were supposed to sit.
JOHANNESBURG - Pupils at Glenvista High School in Johannesburg are furious that they now have to write assessment exams out in the open after some of their peers allegedly torched the school hall.
It is believed that the arson was aimed at avoiding having to sit for the paper.
The Gauteng Education Department visited the premises on Tuesday to assess the damage.
An investigation by the school governing body is now under way.
Yesterday they burnt the school hall because they didnt want to write an exam. Today, they wrote the exams outside. So sad #GlenvistaHigh @EducationGP1 @Steve_Mabona pic.twitter.com/rUEr0td5oWPanyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 17, 2021
[MEDIA STATEMENT] Gauteng Education MEC @Lesufi visited Glenvista High School this afternoon following reports of parts of the school hall being allegedly torched by a group of learners. pic.twitter.com/c7usaG5GyYGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) August 17, 2021
MEC Panyaza Lesufi told pupils there that government would not be fixing the damages and the responsibility was now with the school and parents.
One pupil said that she was stunned that her peers are capable of this criminality.
"It's disappointing and scary to see kids our age capable of doing things such, as I would call it, pure nonsense. It is disappointing and it puts a very bad image on Glenvista," she said.
Another pupil said that she was worried about the implications that this would have on her final year.
"This situation has been a very devastating situation so for us learning and writing outside has had a very bad impact because there are so many distractions outside and it is exhausting, so you can imagine we have to write for hours outside," the pupil said.
