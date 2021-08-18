Glenvista High pupils furious after arson attack leaves them doing exams outside

Pupils were supposed to write the paper on Monday afternoon but it appears that some tried to sabotage the exams and allegedly set fire to the curtains, projector screen and electrical wiring in the school hall where grade 12 pupils were supposed to sit.

JOHANNESBURG - Pupils at Glenvista High School in Johannesburg are furious that they now have to write assessment exams out in the open after some of their peers allegedly torched the school hall.

It is believed that the arson was aimed at avoiding having to sit for the paper.

The Gauteng Education Department visited the premises on Tuesday to assess the damage.

An investigation by the school governing body is now under way.