Gauteng to target high-density areas in bid to ramp up COVID vaccinations

The south of Johannesburg has also seen a decline in people getting a jab, prompting Gauteng Premier David Makhura to embark on a drive to encourage members of the public to get theirs.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that they would expand their vaccination rollout campaign to reach as many citizens as possible by targeting high-density communities.

Makhura visited vaccination sites in the south of Johannesburg to assess the roll-out campaign.

The latest stats showed that Gauteng has administered more than 2.3 million vaccines so far.

Makhura 's visit comes amid concerns over the decline in the number of people getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We call on the people of Soweto to get vaccinate in large numbers, we need to call on the people of Alexandra, Ivory Park, Diepsloot, Cosmo City to vaccinate in large numbers,” Makhura said

Healthcare officials will this week be out in areas including Orange Farm to reach as many people as possible with others expected to administer vaccines at the Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg alone has reached a million vaccinations.

