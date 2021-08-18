Embattled ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza offers to step aside

The party’s provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane told Eyewitness News Msiza’s letter was read out by Limpopo ANC chair Stan Mathabatha at a provincial working committee meeting on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza has written to the party at Luthuli House offering to voluntarily step aside.

The party’s provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane told Eyewitness News that Msiza’s letter was read out by Limpopo ANC chair Stan Mathabatha at a provincial working committee meeting on Wednesday morning.

Msiza has been implicated in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank and is now facing multiple charges relating to corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering.

He previously stepped aside but returned to office following non-legal action on the matter; Msiza also got his name cleared from advocate Terry Motau’s Great Bank Heist report, which labelled him a kingpin in the corruption scandal.

This week, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte told the province to implement the resolution without any deviations as it had been done at national level and across other provinces.

Lekganyane said: “Comrade Msiza was not present in that meeting and the provincial chairperson gave us a report that he is in possession of a copy of a letter where Msiza is voluntarily offering to step aside.”

