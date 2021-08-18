EC toddler (2) to be reunited with family after being kidnapped

Police tracked down the alleged kidnapper and missing toddler in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old girl will be reunited with her family in Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape after being kidnapped earlier this month.

Members of the Tsitsikamma K9 Unit in Knysna tracked down the alleged kidnapper and missing toddler in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested.

The little girl was playing outside her home on 4 August this year when she disappeared.

Detectives became aware of the suspect's whereabouts through social media at the start of this week.

A search led them to a house in White Location where they found the toddler asleep in one of the bedrooms.

Officers subsequently arrested the 21-year-old woman on a charge of kidnapping.

She remains in custody and will be transferred to the Eastern Cape where she'll appear in court once charged.

The child has been admitted to hospital for a medical assessment.

