EC court sentences man to life in jail for rape of elderly woman

CAPE TOWN - The Port Elizabeth Regional Court has sentenced a 35-year-old man to life behind bars for raping a Gqeberha woman in 2018.

Thembelani Ntantiso broke into the 62-year-old woman's home, robbed her of cash and bank cards and then sexually assaulted her.

In the same year, the accused broke into a retirement village in Walmer where he robbed an elderly couple of their cellphones, cash and a television set.

In two separate incidents, Ntantiso also robbed female cyclists of their bicycles in broad daylight.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Anelisa Ngcakani said that in addition to the life sentence, the accused was further slapped with a 30-year sentence for two counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances, nine years imprisonment for three counts of housebreaking and nine years behind bars for three counts of robbery.

