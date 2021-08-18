Death toll in EC bus crash rises to 31 after toddler (1) succumbs to injuries

The provincial transport department said the latest victim is a one-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries at the Frere Hospital on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll in a bus crash that occurred in the Eastern Cape on Monday has now risen to 31.

The provincial transport department on Wednesday said the latest victim was a one-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries at the Frere Hospital on Wednesday.

The accident happened in the notorious Kei Cuttings.

It’s understood the DMJ long-distance bus was travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha when it overturned on the N2 and went down a steep embankment, killing many people including the driver.

Spokesperson Unathi Binqose said at least 23 of the 31 bodies had been positively identified.

“The young girl sadly succumbed to her injuries in hospital, taking the death toll to 31. We are hoping to wrap up the process of identifying more bodies later today.”

