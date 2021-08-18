Death toll from EC bus crash rises to 30

Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said that forensic pathologists discovered more bodies on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The death toll of the number of people who died in the bus crash on the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape has risen to 30.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon on the N2, known as the Kei Cuttings.

It is that believed the driver lost control of the bus. Several people were also hospitalised.

“Upon opening some of the body bags, they realised that there was more than just one body. A common mistake which they say happens when they are clearing a scene, particularly under the cover of darkness. It is something that is regrettable. And that is something that the province of the Eastern Cape, doesn't want to see happening again,” Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation was still conducting an investigation and will release a report once the investigation has been concluded.

