DBE briefs Parly on how it plans to tackle GBV, sexual harassment

It has heard that the Department of Basic Education is addressing the issues through the provision of comprehensive sexuality education.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's basic education committee has on Wednesday been briefed on how the department is dealing with sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

The committee chairperson said they had a clear picture of the current situation as well as plans and policies aimed at dealing with problems.

The department's comprehensive sexuality education includes access to sexual and reproductive health services for secondary schools.

It also focuses on the prevention of alcohol and drug use, as well as learner pregnancy.

In primary schools, activities mainly focus on raising awareness around social justice and vulnerabilities such as reporting abuse and support for GBV-affected learners.

The department's revealed that 275 cases of sexual misconduct were reported in the financial years between 2019 and 2021.

Of these, 166 cases have been finalised but this includes matters that have been withdrawn due to insufficient evidence, cases where implicated educators have resigned and incidents where parents have refused to give permission for their children to testify.

