Carl Niehaus: I will continue protesting for the release of Jacob Zuma

Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus was arrested last month after participating in an illegal demonstration outside the Estcourt Correctional Services facility where Jacob Zuma is serving his 15-month prison sentence.

DURBAN - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus said he would continue protesting for the release of former President Jacob Zuma despite the charges against him.

Niehaus was arrested last month after participating in an illegal demonstration outside the Estcourt Correctional Services facility where Zuma is serving his 15-month prison sentence.

The staunch Zuma supporter appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for allegedly breaching COVID-19 regulations, but the matter was postponed to November.

Niehaus was taken into police custody after allegedly convening a group of people in Estcourt despite COVID-19 regulations prohibiting gatherings except for funerals at the time.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said: “On the previous occasion, Niehaus was given the option to pay an admission of guilt fine of R3,000. He opted not to pay the fine and the matter was thus enrolled.”

But Niehaus claimed that the charges against him are “trumped up” and has further alleged that the State is biased.

“Mr Zizi Kodwa, only after two days after I was arrested, addressed a large crowd of people in Soweto. Similar meetings took place for the minister of police and also President Cyril Ramaphosa. They were not arrested.”

Niehaus, who is expected back in court on 22 November, said he planned to plead not guilty.

