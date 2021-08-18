Limpopo ANC to have special PEC meeting to discuss next Polokwane mayor

Its current mayor, Thembi Nkadimeng, was appointed Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of the month.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo will on Wednesday hold a special provincial executive committee meeting to deliberate over who should become the next mayor of Polokwane.

The Limpopo PEC has to approve three names recommended from that region and pass them on to ANC Luthuli House headquarters where a new system of vetting, which includes potential mayoral candidates being interviewed, will take place.

The ANC at national level will then have the final say over who should replace Nkadimeng.

The PEC also meets at a time when the ANC is calling on the province to suspend its treasurer, Danny Msiza, who’s facing charges relating to the looting of the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

