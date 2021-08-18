‘A fearless and dedicated man’: Dan Montsitsi laid to rest

Bra Dan, as he was affectionately known, died of COVID-19 complications last week at the age of 67.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg Council Speaker Nonceba Molwele said the late 1976 student leader Sechaba Dan Montsitsi was a torchbearer in the society and a fearless individual who stood for the truth.

Molwele was speaking at the funeral service of the late struggle icon in Soweto earlier on Wednesday.

Bra Dan, as he was affectionately known, died of COVID-19 complications last week at the age of 67.

Montsitsi, Tsietsi Mashinini and Khotso Seatlholo were three of the key youth leaders of the Soweto ’76 uprising.

Molwele said the former Robben Island detainee would forever be remembered for the role he played in the fight against apartheid.

“We bid farewell to a leader who was the torchbearer of change in our society. A man with a vision, who was fearless, dedicated and compassionate. He was an active member in the community as well as in the world of governing our country as a member of Parliament amongst other roles.”