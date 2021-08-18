8 more people arrested in connection with Zandspruit mob attack

This brings the total number of arrests since the vigilante attack in May this year to 14.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Wednesday arrested eight more suspects in connection with the violent mob attack in Zandspruit.

A group of nine men were rounded up by the community, assaulted, doused with petrol and set alight near a playground.

Some residents blamed the young men for several violent crimes that had taken place in the area; only one of the nine survived the gruesome attack.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “More suspects were arrested in the matter of a murder and attempted murder of nine people in Zandspruit on 19 May. The suspects have appeared in court and the matter was remanded for bail application. Our investigation continues.”

Meanwhile, the original six suspects are expected to apply for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.

They've been behind bars since May and face charges of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

