6 pupils identified, linked to torching of Glenvista High hall - Lesufi

Grade 12 pupils were supposed to write the paper on Monday afternoon but had to write it out in the open because curtains, a projector screen and electrical wiring in the school hall were torched.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that six pupils had now been identified and linked to the torching of a hall at the Glenvista High School as they refused to write a matric assessment exam.

Grade 12 pupils were supposed to write the paper on Monday afternoon but had to write it out in the open because curtains, a projector screen and electrical wiring in the school hall were torched.

An investigation by the school governing body is now under way.

The department said, however, that they would not be paying for the damages and said that the school would have to pay for the repairs.

Lesufi said that it was a "rebellious" act: "We're going to take drastic steps, I think maybe a suspension now, but I really feel that the law enforcement agencies must also come. This is nothing other than arson. if you can't nip this culture in the bud as early as possible we're going to have a problem in our schooling environment."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.