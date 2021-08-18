35 Marikana claimants rejected govt's R500k offer, Solicitor-General reveals

The families have claimed R1.5 million each for general and constitutional damages.

JOHANNESBURG - Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani said that 35 Marikana claimants represented by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) had rejected the government’s R500,000 offer per family.

South Africa marked nine years since the Marikana massacre on Monday - Solicitor-General Pandelani has addressed the media.

The group of claimants represented by Seri has already been paid R69 million according to Pandelani.

It is unclear how much was paid to the individual families, however, the figure suggests it is far less than the R3.9 million payment made to one claimant through the Wits Law Clinic.

Pandelani explains what happens next now that the R500,000 offer has been rejected.

"And to the extent that they are wanting three times that amount and we cannot reach other, it remains now, insofar as that damage is concerned, it remains for an independent arbitrator to make a determination on the reasonableness or otherwise of that amount."

Meanwhile, there are still dozens of other outstanding payments, with 27 people who claimed for injuries and assault through Tlhatlha Attorneys yet to be concluded.

Negotiations are also still under way with other injured mineworkers who are represented by Maluleke Msimang Attorneys.

