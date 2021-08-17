WC Health Dept redy to administer COVID jabs at new Athlone site

The Athlone Vaccination Centre of Hope opens to the public on Tuesday. It is the second mass site in the province - the first was the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) that opened last month.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said that it was ready to administer vaccines at its new mass vaccination site in Athlone.

The Athlone Vaccination Centre of Hope opens to the public on Tuesday. It is the second mass site in the province - the first was the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) that opened last month.

Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that more than 38,000 people had already been vaccinated at the CTICC.

He said that with both mass sites now online, the department would be able to vaccinate even more people daily.

"For us, it is about bringing vaccines closer to people and it is about encouraging people and do not have medical aid and are uninsured to come forward and protect themselves so that everyone can be vaccinated and everyone is protected against a potential fourth wave."