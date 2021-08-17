WC Health Dept redy to administer COVID jabs at new Athlone site
The Athlone Vaccination Centre of Hope opens to the public on Tuesday. It is the second mass site in the province - the first was the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) that opened last month.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said that it was ready to administer vaccines at its new mass vaccination site in Athlone.
Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that more than 38,000 people had already been vaccinated at the CTICC.
He said that with both mass sites now online, the department would be able to vaccinate even more people daily.
"For us, it is about bringing vaccines closer to people and it is about encouraging people and do not have medical aid and are uninsured to come forward and protect themselves so that everyone can be vaccinated and everyone is protected against a potential fourth wave."
Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is calling for COVID-19 vaccinations to open for the over-18 age group.
Winde said that the Western Cape had invested in significant vaccine infrastructure, including mass vaccination sites, with increased supplies.
He said that the province was now able to scale up daily vaccination rates.
"We've got more vaccination sites than any other province both private and public, we're ready to do it, it's not a struggle to get vaccines every day - we've got a good supply coming in and I'm really grateful for that, so if you've got the supply and you've got the demand, then open up the demand, you cannot say you've got to do programmes... open it up."
