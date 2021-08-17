Go

WC govt to oppose IEC's ConCourt bid to postpone municipal elections

Premier Alan Winde said that the IEC's application to the Constitutional Court risked setting a dangerous precedent.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini at a press briefing in Centurion, Johannesburg on 20 May 2021 on the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini at a press briefing in Centurion, Johannesburg on 20 May 2021 on the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government will oppose the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s move to postpone the local government elections.

Premier Alan Winde said that the IEC's application to the Constitutional Court risked setting a dangerous precedent.

He explained that suffrage and related rights could be deferred through the court action.

The Western Cape's Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that a key component of any democracy was holding regular elections and we must protect this right.

Going against a constitutionally mandated election process, as suggested by the postponement being sought by the commission, is simply not something that we can take lightly, he added.

The Constitutional Court will hear the IEC's application later this week.

The provincial government is a respondent in the matter.

The commission has asked that the polls rather be held early next year over concerns about COVID-19.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA