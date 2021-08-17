WC govt to oppose IEC's ConCourt bid to postpone municipal elections

Premier Alan Winde said that the IEC's application to the Constitutional Court risked setting a dangerous precedent.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government will oppose the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s move to postpone the local government elections.

He explained that suffrage and related rights could be deferred through the court action.

The Western Cape's Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that a key component of any democracy was holding regular elections and we must protect this right.

Going against a constitutionally mandated election process, as suggested by the postponement being sought by the commission, is simply not something that we can take lightly, he added.

The Constitutional Court will hear the IEC's application later this week.

The provincial government is a respondent in the matter.

The commission has asked that the polls rather be held early next year over concerns about COVID-19.

