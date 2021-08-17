UPDATE: GDE online school admissions website back up after emergency fix

Earlier, the department announced a disruption to the 2022 online admissions process for the next 48 hours to try and fix the system.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said that its systems were now up and running after a brief shutdown for maintenance.

This resulted in parents and guardians applying under the current phase 1 application period not being able to access the website.

The department has apologised for the inconvenience.

