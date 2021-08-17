DA calls for removal of Umsunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Umsunduzi caucus leader, Ross Strachan, said that they had submitted a motion of no confidence in Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla to the office of the council Speaker and municipal manager on Monday.

He was appointed mayor by the African National Congress (ANC) three years ago after the governing party fired Themba Njilo and other members of the executive for poor performance. The DA has accused Thebolla of failing to deliver on his mandate at the municipality, which has been under administration since 2019.

The DA’s Umsunduzi caucus leader, Ross Strachan, said that they had submitted a motion of no confidence in Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla to the office of the council Speaker and municipal manager on Monday. The motion is expected to be tabled and voted on at the next council meeting later this month.

“The DA believes that the mayor continues to fail in his mandate, continues to lack the political will and leadership to effectively deal with the complete collapse of the municipality. With leadership comes great responsibility and the mayor has failed in all aspects to account for the situation Umsunduzi finds itself.

Strachan said that one of Thebolla’s biggest failures was managing the city’s financial recovery. He’s also pointed out that the city received another qualified audit from the office of the Auditor-General during Thebolla’s tenure.

