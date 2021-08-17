Go

Springbok Women beat Kenya in second test to secure series win

The two Tests marked the Springbok Women's first international action in almost two years.

Jakkie Cilliers in action for the Springbok Women against Kenya during a Test series at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on 16 August 2021. Picture: @WomenBoks/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - The Springbok Women beat Kenya 29-22 at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Monday.

The Bok women secured a 2-0 win in the series after they beat the East Africans 66-0 in the first Test last Thursday.

Kenya made 11 changes and included their Sevens players from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and the added speed to their team created all sorts of problems on defence for South Africa.

Bok Women's coach Stanley Raubenheimer also blooded some new players and one of those, outside centre Jakkie Cilliers, scored a try, which she converted herself, and kicked a penalty goal.

Cilliers was replaced in the second half by Libbie Janse van Rensburg, who debuted off the bench last Thursday, and she scored the try that drew the scores level after the Kenyan surge early in the second half.

Raubenheimer said that he was pleased with the way the likes of Cilliers and Janse van Rensburg performed, as he was building depth in the squad as they prepared for next year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

"I saw Jakkie play for the Leopards in the First Division and immediately realised that her kicking attributes could work for us," said Raubenheimer.

"She has a massive boot, and we saw today how effective that can be. The same with Libbie, who excelled in the Premier Division for the Blue Bulls.

"On Thursday, she had a nervous debut, but she was excellent today and gave us some much-needed front foot ball. These are the type of matches we need to grow us as a squad and for the players to realise the step-up between provincial and international rugby."

Raubenheimer credited the Kenyans for their performance.

“We knew they would be a different side today, and they did not disappoint. It was a real test for us, and I will be the first to admit that we were anxious in that second half, as things were going their way.

"That is why we need to play more matches, we need to be tested and learn to play under pressure, then we will get better and better," he said, adding that the series win will give his team’s confidence a big boost.

"Some Test matches will be won ugly and today was one of them. The younger players will be better after this and it was a good test for us.

"We need to expose players and today it was clear that they will grow from matches such as these. The character of the side will only grow over time and exposure to Tests, so we are really grateful for these two matches against Kenya."

Scorers:

Springbok Women 29 (17)

Tries: Lusanda Dumke (2), Jakkie Cilliers, Libbie Janse van Rensburg

Conversions: Zenay Jordaan (2), Cilliers

Penalty goal: Cilliers.

Kenya Women 22 (12)

Tries: Grace Adhiambo, Christabel Lindo, Janet Musindalo

Conversions: Adhiambo (2)

Penalty goal: Adhiambo.

