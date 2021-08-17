Springbok Women beat Kenya in second test to secure series win The two Tests marked the Springbok Women's first international action in almost two years. Rugby

Springbok Women

Springbok women rugby

Kenya women's rugby team JOHANNESBURG - The Springbok Women beat Kenya 29-22 at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Monday. The Bok women secured a 2-0 win in the series after they beat the East Africans 66-0 in the first Test last Thursday. The two Tests marked the Springbok Women's first international action in almost two years. It was hard-fought, but after a solid test match, the #WomenBoks scored a late try to beat Kenya 29-22 in the second of their test matches series, winning the series 2-0 in the process. pic.twitter.com/iGaCeZ3RSH Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) August 16, 2021 Kenya made 11 changes and included their Sevens players from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and the added speed to their team created all sorts of problems on defence for South Africa. Bok Women's coach Stanley Raubenheimer also blooded some new players and one of those, outside centre Jakkie Cilliers, scored a try, which she converted herself, and kicked a penalty goal. Cilliers was replaced in the second half by Libbie Janse van Rensburg, who debuted off the bench last Thursday, and she scored the try that drew the scores level after the Kenyan surge early in the second half. Kenya is leading 22-17 after a good second half start. pic.twitter.com/Lf81KCzRZc Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) August 16, 2021

Raubenheimer said that he was pleased with the way the likes of Cilliers and Janse van Rensburg performed, as he was building depth in the squad as they prepared for next year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

"I saw Jakkie play for the Leopards in the First Division and immediately realised that her kicking attributes could work for us," said Raubenheimer.

"She has a massive boot, and we saw today how effective that can be. The same with Libbie, who excelled in the Premier Division for the Blue Bulls.

"On Thursday, she had a nervous debut, but she was excellent today and gave us some much-needed front foot ball. These are the type of matches we need to grow us as a squad and for the players to realise the step-up between provincial and international rugby."