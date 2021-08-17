SA calls for rule of law, human rights to be observed in Afghanistan

Many Afghans fear for their lives under Taliban rule and are trying to flee the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations said that it was concerned by the plight of thousands of displaced people seeking safety and security amid the crisis in Afghanistan.

As scenes of mayhem unfolded in the Afghan capital Kabul, an image of the plane that was packed with more than 600 people has been widely circulated online.

Many Afghans fear for their lives under Taliban rule and are trying to flee the country. Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani was among the first to flee on Sunday when it became clear that government forces had failed to keep the Taliban out of the capital Kabul.

International Relations Department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: "The South African government urges the authority in power to ensure that the rule of law, human rights, and safety of all Afghans and foreign nationals alike are protected. We wish to appeal to all military and security groups to exercise the utmost restraint, and protect the lives and property of the people.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.