RTMC investigating cause of EC bus crash that claimed at least 28 lives

It’s understood the driver lost control of the long-distance passenger bus before it plunged into a steep embankment. The driver was among those killed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation is investigating a deadly bus crash in the Eastern Cape that's claimed the lives of at least 28 people.

The accident happened on Monday on the N2 highway between East London and Butterworth.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent his condolences to the families of the victims and said that citizens needed to work together to make our roads safer.