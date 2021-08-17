Go

Ramaphosa, Sibanye facing legal action over Marikana commitments

Advocate Dali Mpofu represents miners who were injured or arrested. He said that apart from monetary compensation, Ramaphosa and the mine, now called Sibanye, must do right by those affected by the tragic events of 16 August.

FILE: Miners sit at the 'koppie' in Marikana ahead of a programme to commemorate the Marikana massacre, on 16 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - Victims of the Marikana massacre are planning to take President Cyril Ramaphosa and mining company, Sibanye, to court to compel them to honor the commitments they made to those affected by the Marikana massacre.

Monday marked exactly nine years since 34 mineworkers were killed during a strike over pay and better working conditions.

At the time, Ramaphosa was a senior member of the African National Congress (ANC) and non-executive director at mining company Lonmin.

Mining trade union Amcu held its annual commemoration event in honour of those who lost their lives.

Advocate Dali Mpofu represents miners who were injured or arrested. He said that apart from monetary compensation, Ramaphosa and the mine, now called Sibanye, must do right by those affected by the tragic events of 16 August.

“In the form of apologies, in the form of undertakings that this will not happen again, in the form of building a monument, not that nonsense that is done there by Sibanye of putting people's names without consulting the families,” Mpofu said.

