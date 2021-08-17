Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment to 13 Sept with a R254m price tag

Parliament said it received correspondence from Ramaphosa regarding the extension, which is expected to cost more than R254 million for 10,000 troops.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday extended the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members until 13 September.

The number of troops involved is 10,000.

Parliament said it received correspondence from Ramaphosa regarding the extension, which is expected to cost more than R254 million.

SANDF members were employed to assist the police in preventing crime and preserving law and order during the recent civil unrest that saw more than 300 people lose their lives and resulted in damage estimated at billions of rand through arson and looting.

Earlier this month, the SABC confirmed that members of the SANDF were deployed at its headquarters in Auckland Park and its offices in Durban.

The public broadcaster said the move was made to protect its premises and staff in light of the recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

During the unrest, media outlets and journalists came under fire while on duty.

