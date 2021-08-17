Questions asked after report that J&J shipping SA produced vaccines to Europe

The New York Times is reporting due to an unusual stipulation in the contract that our government signed with Johnson and Johnson, South Africa has waived its right to impose export restrictions on vaccines.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s being reported that Johnson & Johnson has been exporting millions of vaccine doses that were bottled and packaged here in South Africa for distribution in Europe.

According to the New York Times, the New Jersey-based company agreed to sell enough of its single-shot vaccines to eventually inoculate a third of Africans against COVID-19.

South Africa was still waiting for the majority of the 31 million shots ordered from the manufacturer.

South Africa has been hoping that if the vaccine is produced in part by a South African manufacturer, these Johnson and Johnson jabs would quickly go to African countries, much like many Western nations that have kept locally manufactured doses for themselves.

But this appears not to be the case. The New York Times is reporting due to an unusual stipulation in the contract that our government signed with Johnson and Johnson, South Africa has waived its right to impose export restrictions on vaccines.

The publication is quoting the Health Department spokesperson Popo Maja as saying that government is not happy with the requirements in the contract, but was not in a position to refuse the deal, because it came down to sign the contract or get no vaccines.

Eyewitness News has tried to contact Maja to clarify questions around this report, but he has not yet been available for comment.

