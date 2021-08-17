Proteas kick off T20 World Cup campaign against Australia

South Africa is in group 1 of the Super 12 alongside Australia, England, West Indies and two qualifiers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas will play their first game of the T20 World Cup against Australia on 23 October after the ICC on Tuesday released the fixture list for the tournament set to be staged in the UAE and Oman.

The World Cup will start on 17 October with the final set to be played in Dubai on 14 November.

The tournament will begin with the round 1, Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on 17 October. Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clash in the second match.

Ireland, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia make up Group A and all will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with round 1 matches running till 22 October.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October, with that clash between the Proteas and the Baggy Greens.

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

India and Pakistan kick off the action in group 2 in Dubai on 24 October. Pakistan then take on New Zealand on 26 October. Afghanistan begins their campaign on 25 October at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.

The group will conclude on 8 November, with India taking on the second-placed round 1 qualifier from Group A.



The business end of the tournament will get underway 10 November with the first semi-final being held in Abu Dhabi. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November.

The final will take place in Dubai on Sunday 14 November, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

