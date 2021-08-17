Parly inquiry into recent riots to focus on police officers who looted

The inquiry will now be led by the police committee and not a joint committee.

CAPE TOWN - A parliamentary inquiry into the recent unrest has set its sights on police officers who participated in the looting.

It will investigate how officers from both the Metro Police Department and South African Police Service (SAPS) were involved, found guilty of looting and wants them disciplined.

The inquiry into what has been characterised as a “failed insurrection” will be different to previous parliamentary inquiries - it will be led by MPs instead of an independent evidence leader.

The probe sits with the police committee in collaboration with the NCOP’s select committee on security and justice.

Police committee content advisor Dr Irvin Kinnes said the inquiry would look into a number of issues including police complicity.

“Establish and consider what relevant information and intelligence was available to the security agencies prior to, during and after the violence. Establish and consider how the violence unfolded and was allowed to spread, despite the presence of the security agencies. Establish and consider how police officers in both the Metro Police and the SAPS made themselves guilty of participating in the looting.”

The investigation will also establish what consequence management has been put in place and what lessons have been learned.

