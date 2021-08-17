Parliament resumes this week with election of new Speaker on agenda

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to be elected as the National Assembly Speaker after she was nominated by the African National Congress (ANC).

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has a number of activities lined up for this week including a special plenary to elect a new National Assembly Speaker.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the election of the Speaker, or a judge designated by him.

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to be elected as the National Assembly Speaker after she was nominated by the African National Congress (ANC).

The National Assembly is provisionally scheduled to elect a new Speaker on Thursday at 11am. The vacancy arose because of the appointment of former Speaker, Thandi Modise, as Minister of Defence.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Motapho said that should there be more than one person nominated, the election of the Speaker shall be done through a secret ballot.

Mapisa-Nqakula will not the be only one nominated and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is also expected to be nominated by his party.

The start of the third term will also see about 43 committee meetings taking place this week.

This month will see both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza returning to Parliament to face questions from the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.