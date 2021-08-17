NW ANC IPC: We are concerned about poor service delivery in the province

IPC provincial co-ordinator Hlomane Chauke said the party should be ready to make an announcement in this regard from Tuesday following Monday’s meeting to “finalise a few issues” and to inform structures across the performance.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s North West interim provincial committee (IPC) said it was concerned about service delivery as it prepared to name a new premier to replace Job Mokgoro.

Last week, the ANC at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters interviewed three potential candidates.

Relations between Mokgoro and the IPC have become untenable and his efforts to bring stability to the province have failed.

At least this is how the IPC views the situation as it prepares for life beyond Mokgoro.

Chauke said service delivery remained a key concern: “When last did we celebrate the opening of one RDP house? When last did we celebrate the flowing of clean water to the communities that we serve? When last did we celebrate the creation of jobs?”

Mokgoro, an ANC veteran who stepped in in 2018 to assist after Supra Mahumapelo’s removal as premier. follows the same fate.

During his tenure, Mokgoro was placed on suspension by the ANC for voting with the opposition in the provincial legislature.

Mokgoro himself had labelled the attempt to remove him as a witch-hunt but ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte recently said there was no point in maintaining dysfunctionality.

