Many South Africans afraid of COVID vaccine because of misinformation, MPs told

Department officials are facing questions from members of the national council of provinces about vaccines and mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department admits that many people are frightened of getting vaccinated, which is slowing down the COVID-19 inoculation rollout.

Department officials are facing questions from members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) about vaccines and mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Only about 7% of the country's eligible population has been vaccinated so far.

National Council of Provinces members have slammed health officials for the poor turnout at some vaccination sites, saying the department was to blame for inadequate communication.

They've also quizzed officials about rising infection numbers in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal.

Delmaine Christians of the Democratic Alliance (DA) said: “However, the public is very emotional and extremely frightened of going for the vaccine. My question is, what is being done to allay the fears of the public? At no stage have we seen government embarking on a vaccine campaign to allay the fears of the public.”

The department’s Dr Nicholas Crisp said that many were frightened because of misinformation.

“It’s absolutely true that people are frightened and there is a lot of scare mongering.”

He said that the government communications unit was working on a plan to dispel conspiracy theories and get the correct information out to the public.

