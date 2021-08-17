Makhura: We’re concerned about drop in vaccination rate in Gauteng

Makhura was speaking in the south of Joburg during a visit to vaccination sites.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said he was concerned at the drop in people going for COVID-19 vaccines in some parts of the province.

Makhura was speaking in the south of Joburg during a visit to vaccination sites on Tuesday.

To date, the province has administered vaccines to more than 2.3 million people of the adult population out of more than 11 million.

Makhura and his entourage visited the Lenasia south vaccination site and the Lawley pop-up site, which was launched on Tuesday.

The south is one of the lowest vaccinated regions in the City of Johannesburg.

In the past seven days, Gauteng has witnessed a decline in the number of people visiting sites.

Makhura said this was worrying: “We are concerned about the vaccination rate that has slowed down because the milestone of 1 million vaccinations in Johannesburg is very important.”

The province has only hit 50% of its target for the rollout among people over the age of 60.

And the City of Joburg alone has vaccinated more than a million people.

Today we visited the Lenasia South Hospital & Lawley Pop-Up vaccination sites in the @CityofJoburgZA. Again, I want to assure young people between the ages of 18-34 that we have heard your calls & soon and very soon we will open up vaccination sites for you. #WeChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/TCIN6ruFZS David Makhura (@David_Makhura) August 17, 2021